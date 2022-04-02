Flocking for a cause

Zenita Delva, executive director at CASA, adjust a flamingo Friday in front of the Clark and Feeney law offices in Lewiston. The flamingos are flocking to town as part of a fundraiser for the Second Judicial District CASA program. People can participate by going to district2casa.com and clicking on “Events” for the flocking form. Flocks of plastic flamingos will be placed at the address listed on the form on the date selected. After 48 hours, the flock of flamingos will be removed. Flocking insurance may be purchased for $50 and protects lawns from flocks for the month, or can be used to remove flamingos before the end of the 48-hour flocking. CASA is a volunteer court-appointed special advocate program for abused or neglected children. The flamingo flocks are used for their symbolism of community, and how it takes a community to protect children from abuse.
