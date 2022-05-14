Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, is urging flock owners to avoid fairs and exhibitions until 30 days after the last confirmed case of HPAI avian flu in the state has been detected.
State officials are hopeful this request will be short-lived, the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Friday.
“If flock owners could remain diligent for just a few weeks until the waterfowl complete their migration north, we should be able to get through the worst of it,” Itle said. “We anticipate activities can resume to normal by the end of June.”
With eight cases in six counties since the first confirmed detection less than a week ago, the spread of the virus is gaining momentum. Officials say biosecurity has never been more important for bird owners. That includes staying home and withdrawing from all exhibition events. Commingling of domestic birds from multiple households where ducks, geese, and poultry often share housing, equipment and show spaces is a high-risk activity for disease transmission.
Avian influenza can be transmitted from wild birds to domestic birds through direct contact, fecal contamination, transmission through the air, environmental contamination and shared water sources. The virus can also be spread from farm to farm. Both wild and domestic waterfowl can be infected with the virus and not show signs of disease.
There is no immediate public health concern because of the avian influenza virus detected. As always, the meat from both wild game birds and domestic poultry should be properly cooked.
State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant in ensuring there is no farm-to-farm transfer of the virus from infected flocks and eliminate exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds as much as possible. Right now, this is a call to voluntarily cancel all of these events. If cases continue to rise, event closures may be mandated by emergency rule.
Since May 5 when the first case of avian flu was announced in Washington, six counties have had infected domestic or wild birds, and several other suspect cases are being investigated.
In Idaho seven cases in five counties in the southern region of the state have been reported since April 15.
Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks and practicing good biosecurity is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease, officials said. Bird owners should bring their flocks inside or undercover to protect them from wild waterfowl.
Anyone wishing for more information may visit agr.wa.gov/birdflu or USDA’s Defend the Flock program about avian influenza and protecting flocks from this disease at bit.ly/39lcsrF.