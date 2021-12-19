The Lighted Christmas Boat Parade dazzled large crowds Saturday evening as it floated on the Snake River through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
People gathered along the shoreline near the Lewiston Levee Parkway and Clarkston Greenbelt Trail to watch fireworks light up the night sky and jet boats adorned with colorful lights drift by.
Christmas music filled the air at several viewing locations as some residents hauled out large speakers for the occasion. Songs — among them “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” — played from a tent set up by Tyson Smith of Lewiston.
“We wanted to come down here with free coffee, cider and cocoa,” Smith said. “We’re here to spread the Christmas cheer and support the community.”
In addition to warm drinks, he set up large outdoor heaters to spread warmth with anyone who needed it on the gusty night.
The temperature hovered around 43 degrees during the hourlong procession of boats, according to the weather station at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. Winds as strong as 28 miles per hour also swept through the area.
Erik Johnson, an employee of Clearwater Paper, took the day off work to get his boat ready for the parade.
“I took tonight off so I could do this,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the Christmas things I like to do.”
Before launching his boat, Johnson fastened blue lights and an inflatable lighted Santa and sleigh with reindeers to the top of the sunshade. He began decorating at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
It’s his third time participating in the parade, which had about 50 floats register this year.
“It’s nice to get the boat out in December and see all the people out on the banks,” he said. “It’s just fun.”
Janine Anderson, who recently moved from Lewiston to Clarkston, said she was surprised to see how many people braved the cold to watch the lighted show.
“I can’t believe how many people are out,” she said. “The wind makes it kind of chilly but it’s not too bad. We wore extra layers.”
She came to watch the procession of boats with her friend, Pam Hoffman, a resident of Lewiston. They said they try to come every year the parade takes place.
“I just like to see the lights and all the families out enjoying themselves,” Anderson said.
Hoffman added that it ended up being a nice night to hold the event. She was grateful not to have any rain or snow coming down.
“We enjoy going out and looking at the lights and everything. It’s so pretty.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.