Floating along

A male wood duck floats in a steamy pond along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail during a recent chilly morning in Lewiston. It’s expected to be cold conditions today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a chance of snow in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A male wood duck floats in a steamy pond along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail during a recent chilly morning in Lewiston. It’s expected to be cold conditions today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a chance of snow in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you