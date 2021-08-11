Flipping out

Layla Christiansen, 13, of Blackfoot, Idaho, does a front flip off the diving board Tuesday afternoon into the deep end at the Orchards Pool in Lewiston. Christiansen, who is visiting her grandmother Sandy Hoff, was cooling off in the pool with dozens of other youngsters as temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley reached a high of 93. After a brief cool stretch, triple-digit temperatures are expected to return to the valley starting today, according to the extended forecast on Page 6A.
