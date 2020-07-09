Flipped car

A tow truck driver works to put a car back on its wheels after it had flipped over in an alley off of Fair Street in Clarkston on Wednesday afternoon. There were two occupants in the car, an adult and a minor, but neither had to go to the hospital after the wreck, according to the Clarkston Fire Department.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

