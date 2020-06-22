The employees at P. Kay Metal in Lewiston are used to seeing local wildlife.
Birds, and an occasional snake, sometimes infiltrate a warehouse with roll-up doors through which trucks enter to be unloaded at the ammunition industry supplier.
But a few weeks ago, the crew at the business near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport experienced a first.
Jesus Figueroa, a plant production supervisor, was unloading lead when he noticed a shadow of something flying.
“I turned around, and I saw a (parrot) standing on our products,” Figueroa said. “I lifted my right arm. He flew and landed on top of my arm.”
The encounter was the beginning of a frenzied hour that ended with the bird, a mostly green Amazon parrot named Phoenix, being returned to his Clarkston Heights owners, who hadn’t seen him in more than 24 hours.
Figueroa managed to keep Phoenix on his arm, talking to him as he drove his forklift to another building, worried the bird would be scared by the bumpy ride or the noisiness of the machine.
Weighing less than a pound, Phoenix stayed calm, then for some reason, flew into gas and water lines about 20 feet above the ground in the second building.
Enter one of Figueroa’s co-workers, Lori O’Harra, environmental health and safety manager at P. Kay Metal. O’Harra remembered seeing something on social media about a lost parrot and found the post, after what seemed like very long minutes, with help from her sister.
“Once he started hearing his name, he flew down out of the rafters into my arms,” O’Harra said. “It was a very friendly bird.”
They took Phoenix to a smaller office to prevent another getaway and contacted Dr. Natasha Demattos, a member of the family who owns the bird.
A neurologist, Demattos was finishing her workday at her clinic, 3 miles away from P. Kay Metal, and arrived a little after she got the message about Phoenix.
“She was very, very grateful,” O’Harra said. “She was really thankful we got the bird.”
So were Demattos’ husband, Eric Demattos, and son, Ash Demattos, who dropped off scones from Blue Lantern Coffee House at P. Kay Metal as a thank you.
“They’re the heroes,” Eric Demattos said. “I really appreciate them for sure.”
Phoenix has been part of the Demattos family for about a year. He was so young when they got him, they had to feed him with a syringe for eight weeks. Now that he’s older, his personality is developing.
He’s social and will pick up a piece of food, then fly with it to where people are so he can eat it with them. He’s learning to talk, practicing phrases when he is resting in his cage.
One of his favorites is “Alexa, what’s the weather?” directed at the Amazon virtual assistant device, Eric Demattos said.
“It’s not clear enough,” he said. “So it doesn’t trip the device. But he’s working on it. (Parrots) pick up talking because they like a response. The fact that Alexa will respond every time you say its name is really attractive.”
Phoenix also likes to fly loops around the house to burn up energy. It was when he was doing those loops that he got away that morning.
Natasha had gone outside to get food for their rabbits and was opening the door to get back into the house when Phoenix left before she could catch him. The Demattoses spent hours searching and calling Phoenix’s name before Natasha and Eric gave up and went to work.
The next day, until the call from P. Kay Metal, they were pretty certain they wouldn’t find him. Often pet birds get an adrenaline rush if they get loose, flying fast until they are exhausted and become easy prey for owls and hawks.
The first thing Phoenix did when he returned was eat.
“He was quiet and tired,” Ash Demattos said.
They are taking new precautions now.
“We’re never opening a door that goes directly to the outside if he’s loose,” Eric Demattos said.
One thing he said they won’t do is clip his wings, because parrots need to fly for mental and physical fitness.
“In the wild, they will fly miles and miles per day,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.