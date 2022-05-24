Flex a smile

Katie Brown, of Lewiston, and her 6-month-old daughter, Renlie, flex some smiles in front of the mirror Friday afternoon at Snap Fitness in Lewiston. Brown’s husband, Micah, a personal trainer at Snap Fitness, said Renlie has become the unofficial mascot of the gym.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Katie Brown, of Lewiston, and her 6-month-old daughter, Renlie, flex some smiles in front of the mirror Friday afternoon at Snap Fitness in Lewiston. Brown’s husband, Micah, a personal trainer at Snap Fitness, said Renlie has become the unofficial mascot of the gym.

Tags

Recommended for you