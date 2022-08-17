<text>Firefighters work to put out a fire in bushes on the hillside of the Fifth Street Grade that ignited on Tuesday night near Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Emergency personnel responded to the blaze around 9:45 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.</text>
August Frank/Tribune
