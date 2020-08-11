It will cost about $20,000 to replace a broken pump that feeds sprinklers along part of the Lewiston Levee, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Megan Innes, assistant natural resource manager for the corps’ Clarkston office, said the agency has to go through a contracting process to purchase new parts and it will take at least two months.
During that time, grass on the hillside portion of the levee that runs from the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers south to about Mtn Dew Skateboard Park will go dormant and turn brown. Innes said other pumps feed sprinklers at Kiwanis Park and the skate park, and grass at those locations will remain green.
“It’s just going to be hillside of the levee,” she said.
Tanker trucks will be used to water trees and other non-grass vegetation along that section of the levee.