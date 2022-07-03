Former staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center say the change to corporate ownership in 2017 led to the elimination of services that benefit the community, but don’t make enough money.
Ex-employees said the Lewiston hospital continually eliminated or didn’t rehire for several specialty services since it first changed ownership — which has remained in flux since then, though all owners have been subsidiaries of the investment firm Apollo Global Management, and another Apollo fund. Its most recent owner as of December 2021 is ScionHealth.
Jay Hunter, a former emergency room physician for the hospital, worked there for 41 years and retired last August. He said a major change he noticed in emergency care was the removal of outpatient psychiatric services, and the hospital’s on-call staff who did psychological evaluations for the ER.
Loss of services
Hunter said the removal of those two services led to more patients being held in the emergency room for longer, because normal ER physicians and nurses often don’t have the 45 to 60 minutes that evaluations take.
During his time there, Hunter said he estimates it was common to see two to three suicidal patients per 12-hour shift. In the past, the dedicated on-call staff could do an assessment, and a friend or relative could watch the patient until the morning and take them to a referral for outpatient care.
“Now, when somebody comes in, I don’t have the training or the time to spend an hour with you and your family during a shift. So I’m just going to say, ‘Well, we’ll find a bed for you.’ And oftentimes, you’re put in a room, (and) if we don’t have a bed open and we look for other places (like) Boise (or) Spokane. We’ve had patients routinely for three or four days. We had one patient for three weeks in a room in the emergency department.”
St. Joe’s also no longer has a urologist. Some services were not eliminated, but have fewer clinical staff than years prior because replacements were never hired, either by Ascension Health, the last not-for-profit owner, or the for-profit owners after it, Hunter said.
St. Joe’s used to have four gastroenterologists, Hunter said. Today, it has one physician and a nurse practitioner who runs a clinic out of the Lewiston Orchards.
The valley used to have two neurosurgeons, but now has just one who takes all of the hospital’s calls.
In cardiology, St. Joe used to have three physicians, Hunter said. It now has one interventional cardiologist, in addition to two nurse practitioners.
The hospital is currently recruiting, along with a group called Catalyst, for a urology, and additional providers for gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, hematology and oncology, radiology and an additional interventional cardiologist. But so far, none of those positions has been filled.
“It’s hard to rebuild,” Hunter said. “Neurosurgeons are really hard to find. I think they’ve been looking now. But once (Don Soloniuk is) done, to rebuild the neurosurgery program from scratch, you’re gonna have to convince probably at least three neurosurgeons.”
St. Joe’s is also the only hospital between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with a catheter lab, which is essential to treating heart attacks. When the hospital’s only cardiologist is out of town, it relies on Kootenai Health as backup.
Stan Eccles, a Lewiston resident, said his late wife, Cindy, was one of the patients who was transferred because of that.
Cindy suffered a heart attack on Nov. 6 of last year, resulting in her crashing her car. She was originally taken to St. Joe’s before being Life Flighted to Kootenai Medical Center because there were no heart surgeons on call in Lewiston, Eccles said.
Though he doesn’t know if his wife would have survived with faster treatment, he estimates it was around five hours from the time she was rescued from her car until her arrival at Kootenai. Life Flight was also delayed on that day because of weather, and a jet had to be flown from Oregon.
“Maybe this was just one of those freak days when nobody happened to be there. I don’t know. It’s very possible. But if so, it sure is a shame that it was that particular day,” Eccles said. “Maybe she was destined not to live through this. But you’d like to think that you could get help as fast as possible and give her the best chance that she could have.”
Eccles isn’t looking for a check, he said, or to sue anyone — but he worries the same thing could happen to someone else who doesn’t have insurance. The total cost for all of Cindy’s services without insurance would have been around $500,000, he said, with a $43,500 bill from St Joe’s before his insurance negotiated it, and $53,790 from Life Flight.
“If you didn’t have insurance, you could lose your house,” he said.
Overall, Hunter said he thinks cutting and downsizing certain services since the 2017 transition led to more patient transfers than in years past — which costs patients time and money.
At the time, he didn’t get an explanation for why services were cut, Hunter said. But he believes at least some of the reason has to do with how profitable they are.
“Those services are important, I think, to the community and from a health standpoint,” he said. “But they’re just not important from a corporation standpoint.”
Ed Freysinger, who has been St. Joe’s CEO since November, said he couldn’t speak to previous administrations, but doesn’t feel the hospital functions differently because it is for-profit.
“I’ve been with not-for-profit systems,” he said. “And overall, I have not found my experience working with LifePoint (a former parent company of St. Joe’s that later merged to create ScionHealth) really much different than what I experienced in the nonprofit sector.”
In the case of outpatient psychiatry, Freysinger said his understanding was that the demand at the time was met by other providers in the area.
“The hospital made a decision at that time to invest more heavily on the inpatient side,” he said. “And so over the course of the last few years, (they) have invested well over a million dollars, in terms of facilities improvements in that for the inpatient behavioral health, because that’s a need for the community.”
Currently most if not all behavioral health providers in the region have a waiting list.
Freysinger wasn’t at St. Joe’s at the time those services were cut, but said the hospital is currently recruiting for several positions, including some that were lost previously.
According to a hospital statement, since the acquisition by ScionHealth in December 2021, St. Joe’s has hired 56 clinical staff and four physicians and specialists.
Currently, St. Joe’s is recruiting for an additional 64 nursing positions.
“There has been extensive media coverage of the national crisis in healthcare staffing,” said St. Joe’s spokeswoman Sam Skinner. “Particularly for nurses. And, rural hospitals face even greater challenges in recruiting. Today, with nurse challenges compounded by COVID-19, we employ 261 nursing staff and are actively recruiting to fill all open full-time, part-time and PRN nursing positions, bringing our nursing staff to 325.”
Hospital environment, retention and recruitment
Some of St. Joe’s staffing issues in the past two years were caused by the pandemic, which affected hospitals nationwide. But Joe Shuey, a former St. Joe’s nurse and organizer of the hospital’s nurses’ union, Teamsters Local 690, said turnover rates were a challenge before the pandemic.
“There were multiple nurses that left and went on travel contracts to per-crisis rates in New York City (when the pandemic began),” he said. “(We) lost some that way. But I think what’s really hurting St. Joe’s for recruitment now is reputation.”
He also saw a decrease in the number of nurses being represented by the union, with about 346 when he started and closer to 250 when he left, he said.
Shuey, who began work at St. Joe’s in 2013, left the hospital in September 2021 because of what he saw as a shift away from being a community-focused hospital, he said.
“The culture of St. Joe’s that made it a fantastic community hospital five to 10 years ago, it’s gone,” he said.
Both Hunter and Steve Ozeran, a Lewiston-based plastic surgeon who sometimes works with the hospital, recalled experienced nursing staff, including two directors, leaving with no apparent explanation.
One allegedly said they felt “pushed out,” Hunter said. Another replaced them, but eventually left.
“(They were) two of the best nurse directors that we’ve ever had in the department. Fair, liked by the nurses, competent,” Hunter said.
The Tribune contacted one of those former nursing directors, but they declined to comment because of restrictions with their current employer.
“It seemed like a lot of the upper-level people who had more years, more experience, higher pay, were among those who were let go,” Ozeran said. “Then they realized that they were understaffed, and so they ended up having to rehire a whole bunch of people.”
Lewiston also faces recruitment challenges because of its size. Still, Hunter said part of what used to draw in providers was a culture of close-knit, family environment at the hospital.
That’s something he feels diminished as more services were outsourced, old providers left and the hospital switched to a heavier reliance on locums — a term for doctors who serve in temporary roles similar to traveling nurses.
“When we recruited one of our newer partners about 10 years ago, I spent the day showing him around the area,” Hunter said. “Then we had dinner for him and his wife. And there were surgeons, the anesthesiologist, people from administration all there through recruiting dinner. And it was such an appealing atmosphere that he accepted on the spot. I just don’t think it’d be the same — it’s not the same anymore.”
That culture, or lack thereof, Hunter said, can sometimes affect how quickly providers can render certain services, or whether a patient needs to be transferred.
Working in the ER, for example, Hunter said he might call up a gastroenterologist he knew personally if a patient came in late at night with a meat impaction to schedule for the morning. That’s something he wouldn’t do with a doctor he didn’t know personally, and would necessitate transferring the patient to another hospital.
“I still think you probably still get good care. But there are small things,” he said.
Mike Rooney, a former oncologist and interim CEO of St. Joe’s, said although he enjoyed that culture, he doesn’t think that change is unique, but something that’s happened nationwide.
Rooney is a supporter of the hospital, he said, and described his care during several trips to the emergency room in recent years as excellent, and a testament to the nurses and doctors.
Despite that excellent care, the hospital has had trouble with staffing, he said. He attributes that largely to the numerous transitions in ownership and a feeling of instability for staff.
“Just the tremendous amount of change that’s gone on in the hospital, with regard to ownership and administration, has made the situation there unsettling for the staff,” he said. “I think that that’s really what has contributed most to the turnover that we’ve seen.”
He’s hopeful that’s changing, Rooney said.
“(I’ve heard the culture) under our new CEO, Mr. Freysinger, is really strengthening,” Rooney said. “That’s good to hear. Because I think that this hospital is so important for our community.”
Freysinger said he can’t speak to the culture of previous administrations, or staffing decisions. But, he said, he is working to create an environment where staff feel they can speak openly and the community is involved in decision-making.
“Since I’ve been here, in the capital process, it’s been an absolute partnership with our medical staff, our board, as well as our Scion partners about how we want to invest those funds over the next five years,” he said. “We have medical staff endorsement as well as our board endorsement to the plan. So it’s not a single decision point. It was a team decision point. So that we’re making sure we’re focusing on the needs as identified by the local community.”
What St. Joe’s needs
All the former providers who spoke to the Tribune said St. Joe’s continues to serve an important role in the community. But how best to move forward depends on whom you ask.
Hunter said he would like to see the hospital bought by Tri-State Memorial Hospital, a not-for-profit, community-owned operation in Clarkston, though the feasibility could be a challenge with each on different sides of the state line.
“One big, local hospital with a community board, and it’s a nonprofit,” he said. “You have to be financially viable, otherwise you’re going to close, but that would be the ideal situation.”
Shuey also said he believes St. Joe’s would best serve the community if it was bought by a different hospital.
“The only thing I can think of at this point in time is to be bought by another entity that is not-for-profit, and still has some of those ideas and beliefs that the patient and staff should come first,” he said. “That’s the only thing I could see that could fix it.”
Don Soloniuk, the Valley’s only neurosurgeon, said he believes St. Joe’s has “a good future” if it can overcome its staffing issues.
“They’re dealing with a shortage of manpower. Which they are working to address,” he said.
Ozeran said he’s noticed less collaboration between St. Joe’s and Tri-State in recent years, which affects patient care, he said.
“One of the things would be nice to see would be some improvement on the collegial relationship, you know, between the hospitals.”
Rooney said he’s hopeful about the hospital’s future, though there are capital improvements that it still needs.
“I’m optimistic that St. Joe is going to be moving forward with some momentum, now, under the direction of Mr. Freysinger,” he said. “There are some important projects, I think, that are still on the drawing board, like a new doctor’s office building — which we’ve needed.”
Investments and recruitment
When St. Joe’s was first bought from Ascension Health, a not-for-profit Catholic health care system, in 2017, the new owners committed to investing $57 million in capital projects at the hospital. So far, they’ve invested $23 million, including $4 million since Scion’s purchase in December 2021, Skinner said.
That includes a DaVinci robotic system, Veyls robotic-assisted knee solution, MRI and other radiology and imaging equipment, a catheter lab, and other building and medical equipment upgrades.
The hospital invested $2.7 million in a new linear accelerator that will arrive this year to treat cancer patients, with a plan to spend an additional $34 million in capital improvements over the next five years.
“When we transitioned to Scion, we actually brought another $3 million,” Freysinger said. “So rather than $57 (million), it’s now a $60 million total investment.”
They have also invested in oncology as a whole, and will add two new medical oncologists and a nurse practitioner, Freysinger said. The hospital will have five oncology providers as of July 1.
The hospital is also recruiting an additional psychiatrist for additional inpatient behavioral health support.
The hospital does national, regional and local recruiting, Freysinger said, which recently included a postcard distribution to nurses registered in Idaho.
They also support faculty at Lewis-Clark State College and recruit from those students, and have transitioned some traveling nurses to full-time staff.
“We’re planning on investing well over $30 million over the next five years. We’re not planning on pulling the rug out of ($34) million over the next five years. That’s a commitment to be a part of this community.”
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.