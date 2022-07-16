Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have reported five deaths from COVID-19 over the past four days, according to figures posted online Friday.
The deaths included two in Whitman County and one apiece in Asotin, Clearwater and Lewis counties. Demographic information wasn’t available for the people who died in the Washington counties; the Lewis County death was a man in his 60s; the Clearwater County death was a man in his 70s.
Over the past eight days, the eight-county region added 279 cases and six deaths. That’s the biggest weekly case total since February and the most deaths in a week since March.
The actual number of cases is likely more than what health officials are reporting, since cases confirmed with home tests generally aren’t included in the official tally.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022.
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).