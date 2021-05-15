Five school districts in north central Idaho have placed supplemental levies on the ballot for the state’s Tuesday special election.
Voters in Deary and Bovill will be faced with a $880,000 supplemental levy intended to help maintain and operate the Whitepine School District. The levy would cost property owners in the district about $358 per $100,000 of their assessed property value.
The Nezperce School District has also placed a supplemental levy on the ballot. The $445,000 levy would fund maintenance and operations in the district for another two years, costing property owners $333.70 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The Cottonwood School District is asking voters to approve a $275,000 supplemental levy — an average annual cost to taxpayers of $150.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Salmon River School District has placed a supplemental levy on the ballot amounting to $515,000, a cost of $325 annually per $100,000 of taxable value. The levy is meant to shore up maintenance and operations budgets.
The Mountain View School District is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $3.1 million, costing property owners $324 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Elections are taking place at various polling locations. More information about precincts can be found on each county’s elections website.
