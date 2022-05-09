MT. IDAHO -- Five people were taken to a hospital after the Kia sedan they were traveling in rolled over on Mt. Idaho Grade on Sunday evening, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The wreck happened at about 5:37 p.m. The Kia was traveling north along Mt. Idaho Grade when it lost control and rolled off the roadway, coming to rest about 25 yards away, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Grangeville, along with four minor passengers, were all transported to a local health care facility by ground ambulance. None of the occupants were properly wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation will continue.