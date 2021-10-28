Five new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region by health officials Wednesday.
Four deaths were reported by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, with one death each occurring in Nez Perce County, Latah County, Clearwater County and Lewis County. The deaths were among two men and two women. Three people were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
There was one death reported in Whitman County, but no further details about the deceased were released.
New cases were up across the board in the region since Tuesday, with Clearwater County up one positive case, Idaho County up 11, Latah County up 21, Lewis County up five and Nez Perce County up 14. On the Washington side, Asotin County was up nine positive cases, Garfield County up two and Whitman County up six.