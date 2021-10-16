Five deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Friday, bringing the region’s virus death toll midway through October to 31.
Two deaths were reported in Latah County and one in Lewis County by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. All three who died were men, one in his 50s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.
The Washington Department of Health website reported two more Whitman County deaths than what the county health authority reported Thursday. There have been 68 total deaths in Whitman County related to COVID-19.
No details about the Whitman County deaths were provided.
The region had 65 deaths in September, which is the largest monthly total of the pandemic. Since March 2020, the region has seen 320 COVID-19 deaths.
New cases in the area have been trending downward recently, and that continued Friday with 40 new infections being reported.