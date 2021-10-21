A Nez Perce County man in his 30s was one of five people whose deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the region Wednesday.
The man is the fourth person in their 30s in north central Idaho who has died of the virus during the pandemic, according to statistics on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. No one younger than 30 has died from the illness in the area.
The other deaths reported Wednesday were a Latah County man in his 70s, as well as three people in Whitman County. No details about the Whitman County deaths were reported.
North central Idaho’s COVID-19 death toll is now 200, while health officials in southeastern Washington have reported 125 deaths.
Officials also reported 92 new cases Wednesday, with Latah County having the most with 27.
The Lewiston School District reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The district has 10 active cases among students and three among staff.