Five arrested in Orchards

A Lewiston Police Department officer stands outside a home on the 3100 block of Sixth Steet in the Lewiston Orchards on Friday afternoon. The Lewiston SWAT team executed a search warrant and conducted a drug raid at 3122 Sixth St. and arrested five people. Det. Cody Bloomsburg said three people were arrested for investigation of drug trafficking, one person for possession of methamphetamine and one person for possession of heroin. Lt. Joedy Mundell said the incident remains under investigation and more details will be available next week.