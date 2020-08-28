Fishing through a haze

The general haze that settled into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley earlier this week didn’t deter anglers from testing the waters of the Snake River near the Clarkston shore Wednesday morning.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

