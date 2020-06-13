Fishing follies

August Frank/TribuneJenia Hassett looks down as her granddaughter, Ellie Hassett, 4, wipes her hands on Jenia’s clothes after playing in the bin of worms as they fish at Mann Lake in the Lewiston Orchards on Wednesday evening. The worms are Ellie’s favorite part of fishing, Jenia said.

 August Frank/Tribune

