Fishing follies

Jenia Hassett looks down as her granddaughter, Ellie Hassett, 4, wipes her hands on Jenia’s clothes after playing in the bin of worms as they fish at Mann Lake in the Lewiston Orchards on Wednesday evening. The worms are Ellie’s favorite part of fishing, Jenia said.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region