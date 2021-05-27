Tyler Wolff, 11, pulls up a wriggling fish during All Saints Catholic School’s fifth grade fishing field trip at the Kiwanis Park ponds Wednesday. The day grew out of the Idaho Fish and Game Trout in the Classroom program. Because many other events are canceled, the school decide to get out on a field trip for some experiential learning.
Brock Fairley, 11, works to get a hook out of his second catch of the day during All Saints Catholic School’s fifth grade fishing field trip at the ponds at Kiwanis Park. The Wednesday field trip tied into fish biology that the kids have been learning about.