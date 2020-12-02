Fishing and strumming

Pete Caster/TribuneBrian Heflin, of Lewiston, looks up at his fishing line while playing a riff on his guitar and testing the waters of the Snake River near the Interstate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. Heflin said he likes to bring out his guitar and play near the bridge because the acoustics are really nice there.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

