Fish while you can

Lloyd Kinser, of Grangeville, fishes for trout at Winchester Lake recently. Kinser has made six trips to the lake in the past two weeks, capitalizing on the last few days of open water before the lake freezes.

 Tribune/Rebecca Noble

Lloyd Kinser, of Grangeville, fishes for trout at Winchester Lake recently. Kinser has made six trips to the lake in the last two weeks, capitalizing on the last few weeks of the regular fishing season.

Tags

Recommended for you