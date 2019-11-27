Fish while you can

Lloyd Kinser, of Grangeville, fishes for trout at Winchester Lake recently. Kinser has made six trips to the lake in the last two weeks, capitalizing on the last few weeks of the regular fishing season.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lloyd Kinser, of Grangeville, fishes for trout at Winchester Lake recently. Kinser has made six trips to the lake in the last two weeks, capitalizing on the last few weeks of the regular fishing season.