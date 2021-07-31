Fish out of water

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Quincy Bradshaw, 6, of Clarkston, flops her mermaid tail into the Snake River as her brother, Knox, 8, digs a hole in the sand earlier this week at Chestnut Beach in Clarkston. The water was the place to be Friday, when the official temperature reached 109, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, the 17th triple-digit day this summer. Today’s forecast is on Page 6A.

