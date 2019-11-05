Fish and Wildlife wants to buy more land in Asotin County

ASOTIN — A large group of Asotin County ranchers, hunters and government officials turned out Monday for a discussion on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s plan to acquire more property here.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Fish and Wildlife Regional Director Steve Pozzanghera said the state agency currently owns roughly 11.5 percent of the county’s land base. Every other year, the department considers new land acquistions for public use, and three parcels are on the radar in the county.
“Believe me, I don’t come here lightly,” Pozzanghera told the packed room. “I know there are a number of different opinions.”
Several people in the audience said they oppose more property being purchased by the state agency, but one landowner said selling his parcel to Fish and Wildlife is in the “highest and best interest for everybody.”
Pozzanghera outlined the state’s process to potentially purchase 643.5 acres near Green Gulch, 767 acres of 4-0 Ranch property near the Oregon state line, and 1,654 acres of what’s known locally as the Charlie Knight Ranch.
The purpose of the proposed land buys is aimed at providing fish and wildlife habitat and public recreation, he said. State tax dollars fund the grants that would be used to make the purchases.
The Green Gulch property is near the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area and surrounded by Fish and Wildlife holdings on three sides, along with Bureau of Land Management land and a quarter-mile segment of privately owned land. An ultralight flight club has expressed interest in developing the land, which could affect wildlife grazing, Pozzanghera said.
The property owned by the Odom 4-0 Ranch involves the final phase of an 11,271-acre acquisition, Pozzanghera said. The project borders ground already purchased by Fish and Wildlife, national forest lands, BLM property and Oregon.
Harlow Ridge on the Charlie Knight Ranch site has long been known for its “great elk and deer hunting,” Pozzanghera said. “Many elk winter on the ranch and calve there in the spring.”
Inclusion of the property in the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area would help support management of the elk herd and provide “an outstanding addtion to the existing public land base and allow for more public access for hunting, wildlife viewing and photography.”
Harlow Ridge owner Mark Heuett said he believes the Charlie Knight Ranch ground is a good choice for Fish and Wildlife because it will allow people to hunt there, and the soil is not ideal for farming.
“I could sell that ground to some out-of-town wealthy guy who would just put up no-trespassing signs and use it as a private hunting area,” Heuett said.
Bill Mulligan, a natural resource consultant from Clarkston, said he is an advocate for private lands in the West and opposes the goverment gobbling up more. Land within the county is owned by multiple state and federal agencies. Predators, such as cougars, bears and wolves, are a big problem on public lands, he said.
“If they want to help, they should delist the wolf,” Mulligan said.
Jay Holzmiller, an Anatone rancher who served six years on the Fish and Wildlife Commission, said he never voted for land acquisition during his time on the panel. He asked county officials to take care of the tax base when weighing in on the latest proposal.
“When’s enough enough?” Holzmiller asked.
Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier said his county is facing the same problems. A teachers’ union is buying land in Franklin County and “our tax rates are going up,” he said.
In addition, Didier and his family purchased property in Asotin County near Grouse Flats Road, and they have seen wolves on their game cameras, he said.
“Wolves are affecting us heavily,” said Sam Ledgerwood, who lives near the Alpowa Grade.
Stan Wilson, of Clarkston, who serves on a county lands advisory committee, said there isn’t enough public access for sportsmen, and some of the proposed acquisitions may help alleviate the problem. Hunters who visit the area buy gas, food and other local goods and help support the economy, he said.
Others said some of the land that’s been purchased by the state is not open to public access for deer and elk hunting. Gates at Garden Gulch are an issue, along with weeds spreading to neighboring properties at other sites.
Assessor Jenny Rynearson said the 4-0 property includes a hay shed, trailer and silos. If the state buys it, about $2,500 of revenue would go off the property tax rolls, she said.
If the purchases go through, the state would be required to make payments in lieu of taxes, known as PILT. However, several people said they worry about PILT, because it’s controlled by lawmakers on the west side of the state and could fluctuate in the future.
“This is the first year we’ve been fully funded since 2009, when the rate was frozen for 10 years,” Rynearson said.
Ledgerwood also raised concerns about cougar sitings in Garfield County and delayed responses from Fish and Wildlife officials. The cougars are encroaching on urban areas and public safety is at risk, he said.
“Getting there four or five days later is too late to chase a cat,” Ledgerwood said.
State Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, was in the audience during the discussion, but didn’t comment. Asotin County officials asked a few questions about PILT and how the grants are funded, but mostly listened to the regional director’s presentation and 15 minutes of public input on the issue.
In other county business, the commissioners approved an interlocal agreement and a $6,000 payment to the city of Lewiston for emergency medical services in unincorporated areas of Asotin County. The money will cover ambulance runs to rural areas such as Anatone, the Snake River Road corridor and Cloverland, which are not part of the Asotin County Fire District.
Officals also adopted a six-year transportation improvement plan and the 2020 annual construction and arterial preservation program, along with an ordinance on the new county transportation plan.
