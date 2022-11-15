Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners heard from people fed up with wild turkeys, and from hunters worried about the length of white-tail deer hunting seasons in areas hit hard last year by disease.
Commissioners held a public hearing Monday at the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office in advance of today’s commission meeting at the same location. Dozens of people attended the hearing and about 20 of them took the time to speak to commissioners.
Jodi Zacha, of Lewiston, said her Elks Addition neighborhood has become overrun with turkeys.
“When we first moved here about 15 years ago, there was maybe one, maybe two, and now we’ve had as many as 60 in our yard,” she said. “Not only do they make a mess in the yard. They’re scratching up the grass, flowerbeds — we are constantly having to redo everything — they scratch my husband’s truck. They’re landing on the roof and it sounds like some airplane part has fallen on the roof. And we would like ... some kind of a management.”
Tim Long, another resident of the Elks, asked the commission either eradicate the birds from the neighborhood or find a way to thin their numbers.
“We really need your help,” he said.
Bob Hassold, a private lands forester from Kendrick, compared the birds to ecosystem-damaging invasive weeds like yellow starthistle.
“They are changing the forest biology. We are losing insects like ladybugs. I am losing tree frogs,” he said. “Every time I want to do a natural regeneration harvest, they are coming in and wiping out the seeds and they will come back and back and back and back.”
He asked commissioners to reduce the price of turkey tags and expand the seasonal bag limit.
Meanwhile, some hunters asked the commission to do the opposite with white-tail deer seasons in areas hit hard by epizootic hemorrhagic disease. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game estimates 6,000 to 10,000 white-tail deer died in the summer of 2021. Hunting Unit 11A was hit so hard, that the department offered refunds during the 2021 fall season to nonresident hunters.
Bill Samuels, of Orofino and president of Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever, criticized the department for not being transparent about the tag refund. He said it was the right move but it should have been publicized. Had hunters known the death toll was so high that the refunds were offered, they would have lobbied harder for shortened seasons this fall
“Our deer out there in the Clearwater region — from Lewiston on down the Twin Bridges (near White Bird), on up to Weippe — were wiped out. And we had nothing changed for the season.”
Dan Blanco, a former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner from Moscow, asked commissioners to reopen the 2023 white-tail deer hunting season setting process in hunting units 8, 8A, 10A, 11 and 11A.
“The March season setting process was tainted — tainted by a nontransparent suppression of information sportsmen needed in order to offer fully informed public comment to the commission.”
Others addressed the commission with concerns about topics such as gray wolves, road closures on some PotlatchDeltic property enrolled in the Access Yes program, and salmon and steelhead hatcheries.
Keith Carlson asked commissioners to seek adequate infrastructure funding to maintain state and federal fish hatcheries in the Clearwater basin.
“If a cornerstone of our policy regarding restoration of salmon and steelhead is dependent upon hatchery programs, then improving hatchery efficiency should be a top priority,” he said. “Both the Clearwater and Dworshak hatcheries are badly in need of investments to improve the water supply both in quality and quantity. You should work with the governor and our congressional representatives to find some money for the badly needed project.”