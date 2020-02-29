BOISE — Political affiliation would no longer be a consideration for appointment to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission under legislation that passed the Idaho House on Friday.
“Membership (on the commission) shouldn’t be about politics, but about what’s best for fish and game,” said Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, who sponsored the measure.
The bill passed on a 48-14 party-line vote during a rare Friday afternoon floor session. Lewiston Reps. Thyra Stevenson and Mike Kingsley, and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, were among the eight legislators who missed the vote.
Shepherd introduced the bill shortly after Sen. Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, pointed out that Lewiston financial adviser Bradly Melton had changed his political affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated prior to being appointed to the commission last year.
State law currently prohibits more than four of the seven commissioners from being in the same political party.
Melton subsequently resigned his seat. Gov. Brad Little has indicted he plans to appoint a Democrat to the vacant position.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, opposed the bill Friday, saying it was “directly antithetical to intent of voters when they created the commission years ago.”
Noting that two members of the Idaho House are former Fish and Game commissioners, Rubel suggested the commission serves as a “resume-builder” for people who aspire to higher office.
“I think that’s part of the rationale for why (the political affiliation) requirement was established in the first place,” she said, “so these appointments would be allocated in some kind of fair fashion and not just build resumes for the majority.”
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, objected to Rubel’s comments.
“I’ve seldom been more insulted by a discussion on the floor of the House, that the governor would use this as a resume-building opportunity for politicians,” Troy said. “I believe the best person should get the job.”
The measure now moves to the Senate for further action.
