A church that believes in service and the power of the Holy Spirit to transform people into the likeness of Christ is celebrating 100 years of being part of the Lewiston church community.
The First Church of the Nazarene, or “FirstNaz” as it bills itself, at 1700 Eighth St. will be holding a series of events marking its centennial, beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.
“Our church is a serving church — we have incredible people,” said the Rev. Paul Clark, the lead pastor at FirstNaz. Clark grew up in Lewiston and was a member of the church from childhood before leaving to attend college and prepare for ministry. He and his wife, Alyssa, and their two daughters returned to Lewiston in February.
“We have people who serve in the community through Interlink volunteers ... our movers and shakers who put roofs on houses and help people move to a new house. We have amazing servant-hearted people.”
The congregation began with a family in Clarkston who started a Sunday school in their home. It was a time when many churches around the region were starting up, sharing buildings and sometimes pastors, and gradually coalescing into the religious communities that have lasted through the century.
“In the very beginning of 1921 (a woman named Mrs. Ruberg) went to Spokane for surgery, and she visited the district superintendent of the Nazarenes in northern Idaho, eastern Washington and Oregon,” Clark said. “She asked him to consider planting a church in Clarkston. He wanted to plant a church in the valley, but decided to go for Lewiston because it was the bigger of the two communities.”
That district superintendent came to Lewiston and preached a series of revival services that were held in the old Episcopal church building in downtown Lewiston.
Clark said at the end of the 19th century there were a handful of mostly small groups of churches that were “preaching the doctrine of holiness and the experience of entire sanctification,” which included literal interpretations of the Bible and stressed an austere lifestyle.
By the early 20th century, the Nazarene “holiness groups” finally organized into a regional denomination. Clark said there were already Nazarene churches in Troy, Kendrick and Moscow by the time the Lewiston congregation formed. Pastors came and went in quick succession until 1926, when the Nazarenes built their first church at 525 15th St. and Dowie Swarth from the Netherlands came to lead the nascent community.
“We are a young Nazarene church in terms of the denomination, but we don’t predate the denomination,” Clark said.
“We are a Christian church. We are a holiness church. And we are very missional, so we believe in sending missionaries to preach holiness around the globe.”
Clark noted that the Nazarene denomination is larger outside the U.S. than in this country.
The Lewiston church grew slowly and had 77 members by 1925. During the Great Depression, the congregation lost its original building to its creditors but moved to another building on the corner of Idaho and Lincoln streets that it bought for $30.
In 1943, the congregation moved again to a brick building on 10th Avenue and 10th Street, and remained there for almost two decades.
“And the church grew considerably there, so membership (through) the 1950s was 150 (congregants) or so,” he said.
Recognizing the need for more space, the congregation began construction on the present building in 1958. Although there were many people coming to the church, few of them had much money, and so contributing to a new building “was a huge sacrifice,” Clark said. “We still have a few living members that remember that process.”
One member recalls her husband working long hours with a group of men who labored on Saturdays. Women cooked meals and fed the crews, and by 1963 enough of the building was finished to start moving in. It wasn’t until 1965, however, that the sanctuary was completed, and the congregation held a long dedication ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
“It was expensive, and the church didn’t have members that had the ability to give extravagantly,” Clark said. “Many people sacrificed, mortgaged their homes — one couple sold their wedding rings to help finance the church.
“It’s a pretty amazing history of service.”
These days, FirstNaz has a large education wing where Cornerstone Christian School is housed.
In addition to helping out with housing and building projects in the community, members also help clean up one of the city parks.
“We’re a good mix of people,” Clark said. “We have a really strong, vibrant youth group with lots of teens that call us their family; younger couples with children all the way up through lots of (retired people).”
Average Sunday attendance is 160 to 170 people, he added.
Centennial activities, all of which are open to the public include:
- The opening of a time capsule and ice cream social Friday from 6-9 p.m.
- Saturday service project at Lodi Park from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Community meal and baptism at Hells Gate State Park from 5-7 p.m.
- Sunday centennial church celebration from 10:30 a.m. to noon
- Centennial Sunday dinner 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Hymn sing Sunday 6-7 p.m.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I’m really excited because I have a unique opportunity to be the pastor here during its celebration,” Clark said. “Because I grew up in this church and for the last 40 years this has been my home church. It’s really special to me to get to be a part of planning the centennial and being here for the celebration.
“Anybody would be welcome to join us,” he said. “We’re glad to have anybody be a part and celebrate with us.”
