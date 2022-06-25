Lots of events and sunny, warm weather are expected in the region for the first weekend of summer.
Here are some of the things planned:
The Craigmont June Picnic will have most of its events today, starting with the Country Kids 4-H breakfast at 7 a.m. at Woody’s Cafe.
Other events today include a fun run/walk at 8 a.m., the Lions Club Famous Burger Barn at 9 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., pingpong ball drop at 11:30 a.m., Quilts of Valor presentation at 12:30 p.m., egg toss at 4:30 p.m. and street dance at 7 p.m.
The annual festival will continue at 10 a.m. Sunday with an ATV fun run.
This year’s grand marshals are Dixie and Tommy Myklebust.
The third annual Mac McClain Memorial Motorcycle Show is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Vernon Park, located at the corner of Sixth and Chestnut streets in Clarkston.
There is no cost for viewers and those wanting to exhibit their antique and classic motorcycles of 25 years and older. Awards will be presented for antique (50 years and older), classic (25-50 years) and the people’s choice. Those seeking additional information may call (208) 743-1913.
The sign-in period will be from 8-10 a.m.
There will also be a swap meet with a used bike corral.
The late McClain was the founder of Mac’s Cycle in Lewiston.
The Lewiston High School all-class reunion is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Hereth Park, 1543 Powers Ave., Lewiston Orchards.
All Lewiston High alumni are invited to attend. Those who attend are asked to bring a folding chair or two if possible, and their own lunch and beverage. Cake will be provided.
Summertime Brews Brewfest is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. today at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
The event will be open to only those 21 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at bit.ly/3OjJTKP.
Each ticket holder will receive a pint glass and 10 sampling tokens. There will be 20 beers, ciders and seltzers to choose from, and there will also be food for sale and live music.
Free rides home will be provided and tips collected will go to the Lewiston-based Idaho Animal Rescue Network.
The Pride Celebration Picnic is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. today at Mountain View Park, 2052 W. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
Those who attend can bring their own food or purchase dinner from Love Shack Kitchen food truck. Yard games will be available.