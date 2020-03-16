First responders on front lines of outbreak

Lewiston Fire Department leaders continue to plan for how to maintain staffing levels should the novel coronavirus infect a large number of first responders — but the hope is staff members will be able to avoid exposure.
Protocols meant to help the department avoid losing its first responders to exposure to the virus are being reinforced. But responding to patients with coronavirus has cut into departments elsewhere. When the virus struck Kirkland, Wash., 27 firefighters and two police officers were quarantined because of exposure during calls to Life Care Center of Kirkland.
Lewiston’s department has 16 personnel staffing three stations and an ambulance crew in Asotin each day, Chief Travis Myklebust said. Those first responders staff three engine crews and three medic crews, and there is one battalion chief. In all, the department includes 48 firefighters/emergency medical personnel, 12 reserve personnel and four administrative chiefs.
“My concern is isolation of staff and not quarantine,” Myklebust said.
Isolation would likely be at home for first responders exposed to the virus and exhibiting symptoms.
The department has a generic pandemic policy, which it is working through to prepare for the likelihood of cases in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“My hope is they stay on the shelf,” Myklebust said of the plans, though procedures are being put in place to prepare.
Lewiston Fire Department personnel will treat possible coronavirus patients as they treat patients suspected of having influenza, Myklebust said. When ambulance crews arrive, they are trained to keep a 6-foot distance. The patient is given a mask to wear. Additional precautions include isolation gowns, eye protection and N-95 respirator masks, and personnel always wear gloves.
Staff members are reminded to wash their hands frequently.
The staff has been trained on how to properly put on and take off personal protective equipment, Myklebust said. Donning and doffing procedures, as well as decontaminating ambulances, already are included in standard training and practice because of viral infections like the flu that are dealt with by first responders every year.
The donning procedures begin with hand hygiene. Then the standard isolation gown goes on. Next is the N-95 mask, followed by eye protection, which can be a face shield or goggles. Gloves are the last step.
Doffing procedures are equally as detailed.
The donning and doffing procedures for Covid-19 personal protective equipment come from the National Ebola Training and Educational Center. Beyond the generalized procedures, the fire department has coronavirus-specific checklists that each first responder must complete.
“We are still working through our processes and procedures,” Myklebust said. “I just met with my command staff, and we are making sure we address all levels.”
One way for first responders to be better prepared will be through having dispatchers screen callers.
“The message is still use proper (personal protective equipment), have excellent assessment of patients and we are having dispatch ask additional questions so that we are not caught off guard.”
Everyone should be looking out for the signs of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, Myklebust said.
“We should be keeping things clean, washing our hands,” Myklebust said about what the public can do. “If you’re sick, don’t come to work; cover coughs. If you don’t feel good, don’t call 911 unless you are having a medical emergency.”
Instead, Myklebust urges residents in the region to contact their medical provider.
“If you are an at-risk patient, limit your exposures, especially if there is an outbreak in the region,” he said.
Because of short supplies of hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes, he wants people to know bleach and water can kill viruses. A solution of one part bleach to 10 parts water will disinfect surfaces.
The collaborative approach the Lewiston Fire Department is part of in dealing with the coronavirus threat includes receiving daily public health reports from Idaho and Washington, Myklebust said. He stressed the importance of a consistent message on how to deal with the virus, which the World Health Organization elevated to a pandemic last week.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.