A free training for first responders to learn techniques for working with visually impaired or blind people will be presented Jan. 13 in Clarkston.
The training will last approximately 45 minutes and will take place at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Asotin County Fire District at 2377 Appleside Blvd. Reservations are encouraged by emailing courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
Caleb Hyndman, 14, of Lewiston, will explain how to better interact with people who are blind. The Disability Action Center Northwest will also have training materials available, including Deaf Driver visor cards that will be given out free to those who are hearing impaired.
The program is sponsored by The Isaac Foundation of Spokane and Courageous Kids Climbing of McCall. All firefighters, emergency responders and others are welcome to attend.