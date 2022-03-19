First powwow

Rhoni Taylor, of Lapwai, dances with her friends Friday at her first powwow as a part of the Native American Awareness Week closing event in the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

