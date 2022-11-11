A Nez Perce County man older than 65 was Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the 2022-23 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday.

Mike Larson, division administrator at Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said is is a yearly occurrence to alert people in Idaho of the first influenza-related death of the season. Over the previous five influenza seasons, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November, although the date has ranged in the past from late September to late December. Idaho has averaged 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the past five seasons, with most reported deaths among people older than 65 years of age.

