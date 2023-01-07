A first-degree murder trial is set for June for Kimberly Morrison, who is charged in the death of her father, Kenneth Morrison.
The jury trial is set for June 5, with the final pretrial scheduled May 17. The trial is expected to last six days.
According to the court minutes from Wednesday’s status conference hearing before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson, public defender Rick Cuddihy requested the trial initially be set within the 180-day timeframe to follow speedy trial guidelines. However, the trial date could be reset if lab results for evidence haven’t been returned or if he needs to hire an expert.
In court filings, Cuddihy also asked for a mental health evaluation Dec. 8, stating concerns that Morrison is unable to assist in her defense because of making irrational statements, illogical expectations with the charges and not understanding his legal advice, according to court documents. The competency evaluation report was filed Dec. 22.
However, the court found that Morrison has the capacity to understand the proceedings against her, according to court documents that were signed by Monson on Wednesday. Cuddihy didn’t contest the findings of the report, according to the documents.
Kimberly Morrison, 54, of Lewiston, is charged along with her mother, Kay M. Morrison, 81, of Lewiston, with the death of Kenneth Morrison, who is the father of Kimberly Morrison and the ex-husband of Kay Morrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in drugging, suffocating and burning the body of 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison in their home. The Morrisons were arrested following a search warrant at their home Aug. 16 at Harvest Road in Lewiston.
Kay Morrison’s case is on hold as she receives treatment by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after being found unfit to stand trial.
The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
