First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

REXBURG, Idaho — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state.
Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later the week. The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would be receiving the first doses, CBS-2 reported.
“As a ER physician working frontlines, working with a lot of COVID, this is a vaccine that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” McUne told the Post Register. “So this is definitely something we need people to see, we need people to be able to do, and I want to set an example that this is not something to be afraid of. This is going to help us. We really really need this vaccine in people.”
The first vaccine doses come as the nation surpassed 300,000 total COVID-19 deaths, and while hospitals in Idaho are near capacity as infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising.
Vaccine arrives in Washington
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in Washington state and authorities are getting shots ready for people in high-risk categories who will be eligible to receive it in the first distribution phase.
About 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at UW Medical Center early Monday morning. The vaccine delivery to UW Medical center was among the first in the state, a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the vaccine received approval by a Western states review board. Federal officials had previously OK’d the Pfizer shots.
Vaccinations would begin today.
The initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, but it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population. Authorities say there are about 500,000 people in Washington eligible for the vaccine in the initial phase. Washington’s population is approximately 7.5 million.
“We believe that if everything goes according to plan, we’ll have most people in Washington vaccinated by mid-summer,” Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the Washington state Department of Health vaccine planning group, said in a statement.
The Department of Health said it expects to get 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which will be distributed to 17 sites in 13 counties.
By the end of December, the state expects to get another 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. And, if a vaccine developed by Moderna gets approval, the state says it should get about 183,800 doses of that offering by the end of December
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was in Washington in January. The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home. Since the start of the pandemic there have been about 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington and more than 2,800 deaths.
Oregon receives first vaccine doses
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Oregon.
Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday the first shipment of vaccine was delivered in Portland.
State officials have said they expect to get 35,100 initial doses from Pfizer this week as part of a broader shipment plan.
That COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal officials last week and on Sunday got the OK from a a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. The Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that by month’s end, Oregon’s total vaccine allotment could be between 197,500 and 228,400 doses, according to statistics from the governor’s office and the health authority.
Those totals include a yet-to-be-approved vaccine from Moderna and second treatments earmarked for people who received the first of two doses. Officials have said they expect December’s allotment should be enough to vaccinate 100,000 residents.
“The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, but we will be in this tunnel for several months,” Patrick Allen, director of the health authority, said in a statement.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 1,180 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic in Oregon, more than 95,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 1,161 people have died, the health authority said.
Health providers first to get shots
HELENA, Mont. — Hospitals in Billings and Bozeman were among the first in Montana to receive shipments Monday of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several other health care facilities in the state reported that they expected to receive their first doses of vaccine later in the week.
Six health care workers in Bozeman received the vaccine Monday. Among them were registered nurses and doctors at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital intensive care unit, emergency department and respiratory therapy department.
Bozeman Health convened a vaccine task force to determine who would be the first health care providers to receive the vaccine. Those who are in close daily contact with positive COVID-19 cases are first in line for the vaccine, in addition to health care workers that provide specialized services.
It will take around a week to administer the first 975 doses of the vaccine delivered to Bozeman Health, according to Kallie Kujawa, the hospital’s incident command leader. No health care providers in the hospital have refused the vaccine so far, she said.
Dr. Mark Williams, Bozeman Health chief physician officer, called it “a real day of celebration” but cautioned that other public health measures, including social distancing and wearing face coverings, must be followed.
Ten health care facilities in Montana’s seven largest communities this week are set to receive a total of 9,750 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer. All doses will go to health care staff.