An Oregon manufacturer that describes itself as a “metal origami” artist is making plans to relocate to North Lewiston.
The Port of Lewiston Commission made a determination Tuesday that it’s advisable to sell 5.8 vacant acres in its Harry Wall Industrial Park to Northwest Fourslide for $750,000.
The site is about a fifth of a mile west of the city of Lewiston transfer station, said Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
The sale to the company now based in Tualatin, Ore., will go before the commission for another vote before it is finalized after plans are submitted for the development, he said.
The woman- and veteran-owned venture makes metal parts with diameters as small as those in a human hair, Corbitt said.
They are used in a variety of sectors, such as aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, power, commercial and automotive, according to Northwest Fourslide’s website.
Its services include prototyping, short-run production and high-volume manufacturing.
“We utilize our expertise, experience and unique technologies to produce any quantity of high-precision, low-cost stampings, and wire forms with cost-effective and timely tooling,” according to its website.
It has 40 employees and is coming to Lewiston with the hope of growing, Corbitt said.
About half of its staff is expected to move with the business, which officials anticipate it will be operating in Lewiston by 2023, Corbitt said.
“This company is a perfect fit for the valley,” he said. “The folks who work here will fit in seamlessly.”
Corbitt’s work with Northwest Fourslide began about two years ago when Corbitt was the president and CEO of Valley Vision.
“This bit of economic development was initiated, founded and nurtured by Valley Vision,” he said.
The not-for-profit economic group educated Northwest Fourslide on local issues, introduced the business owners to stakeholders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and showed them properties, Corbitt said.
“The economic dividend of bringing them here is immense,” he said.