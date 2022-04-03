Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
POMEROY — The Pomeroy City Council approved a contract with Arrow Concrete and Asphalt at its meeting on March 21.
The contract is for $35,000 to refurbish the tennis courts at the City Park. The proposed plan will create pickle ball, tennis, and basketball courts, and better lighting. The money will come from a Harold and Helen Shepherd Foundation grant, a Northwest Credit grant, and money left from the Gazebo project.
The council also voted to commit the city as the agency to fund $450,000 as a match to Sen. Patty Murray’s Congressional Direct Spending Grant. The grant, if received, would be for $500,000 and would go toward the booster pump project.
Public comment returns to Kamiah council meetings
KAMIAH — At the Kamiah City Council meeting March 22, Mayor Betty Heater and councilors agreed to return public comment to future agendas.
“We are going to give it a whirl,” Heater said.
A review of past agendas indicates a comment period has not been a part of the regular meetings since May 2019. Some area residents have criticized city leadership for ending the practice, raising it as an issue in the 2021 mayoral election.
During the past two years, people could still request to be on the agenda to address a specific topic, but some requests were turned down. Required public hearings continued to provide public comment opportunities on certain topics.
An upcoming public hearing concerning the condemnation of 307 Hill St. is planned. The council approved a notice of the hearing to be held April 13 at 4 p.m. This property has been a long-term nuisance with complaints from nearby landowners. During the discussion at the Oct. 27, 2021, council meeting, the property was described as dangerous and dilapidated.
At the request of area resident Amelia Schneider, the council approved the addition of a streetlight at 103 First St.
“I’ve always thought we should have one there,” said council president Genese Simler. The council rejected Schneider’s request for a speed bump in the same location because of the challenge of plowing snow.
Food cart rates on city property were increased to $25/week and $85/month. They are currently $1 per day.
Candy Throop has been hired on a temporary basis for $25 per hour to help city clerk Brenda Taylor get caught up on bank reconciliations.
Mike Tornatore described his work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Lawyer Creek Levy Project. He explained flooding issues from Lawyer Creek have the potential for catastrophic flooding in Kamiah.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want to just do studies, we want solutions we can implement for the safety of our community,” said Tornatore.
Kamiah Fire Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault described an opportunity to apply for Idaho EMS III Grant to purchase a new ambulance. Idaho awards five to seven grants for apparatus each year, according to Arsenault. He would like to replace one of KFR’s ambulances, which is 12 years old, with 100,000 miles and out of warranty. Qualifying organizations like KFR are eligible to apply for the grant once every five years. Arsenault estimates the cost of a new ambulance at $215,000 to $225,000. The council approved him pursuing the grant.
Arsenault also discussed the recently completed KFR 2021 annual report. It includes a summary of types, frequencies, locations by county, time of day and days of the week of fire and EMS calls. A brief history of KFR, organizational structure, major purchases and training completed, and a myriad of other information is included. The report is available on KFR’s Facebook page.
