The Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to hire K&G Construction of Lewiston to repair its D Street awning at an expected cost of $17,000.
The awning is being temporarily supported by wood posts because cracks have formed near its anchors into the library’s brick facade. Workers will install a more substantial anchoring system to keep the awning in place, and the library will post signs notifying patrons of any noise or interruption of service caused by the project, library Director Lynn Johnson said.
The cost of the work didn’t rise to the level that would have required the library to put the project out for bids, but Johnson said she requested proposals from three local contractors. Funding for the repair will come from the library’s capital fund, she said.
Work could begin in about a month, but a firm date hasn’t been established because some of the steel involved has to be sent to Spokane for weatherproofing.
In other business, the board gave its support to a proposed mural on the library’s west exterior wall in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave all women in the country the right to vote.
Johnson said the Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission also has to sign off on the mural since the library is in the city’s downtown historic district. And the library board has remaining questions about who would own the mural and therefore be responsible for its future maintenance, she said.
The suffrage mural is a grant-funded project led by Lewis-Clark State College history professor Amy Canfield. LCSC art professor Ray Esparsen has been selected as the artist.