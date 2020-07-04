Fireworks preparations

Zak King, an apprentice pyrotechnician with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, makes preparations Friday morning at the Clarkston High School baseball field. King was cleaning out the tubes that shells will be shot out of during tonight’s 35th annual Community Spirit Fireworks Show, which will begin at 10 p.m. Unlike previous years, there will be no viewing from the Clarkston High football field this year and organizers have asked people to watch from their homes or other viewpoints around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
