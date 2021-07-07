Complaints about fireworks were down this year in Clarkston and Asotin County.
Officials said the majority of people celebrating the Fourth of July abided by the stricter rulers and bans this year because of the extreme heat and drought conditions.
In unincorporated areas of Asotin County, deputies fielded 11 complaints, compared to 19 in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office. A county ban on fireworks was in effect in those areas, and in the city of Asotin.
The city of Clarkston received about a dozen complaints, which is typical, and overall calls for service were slightly down, said Police Chief Joel Hastings. Fireworks were allowed in Clarkston, though officials asked revelers to practice caution.