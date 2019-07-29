DUSTY, Wash. — Firefighters from several Whitman County rural fire protection districts were busy with two reported structure fires over the weekend, one near Dusty and the other in St. John, according to Whitcom dispatch.
A dispatcher said the initial call about the Dusty fire came in around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and crews from the Whitman County Rural Fire Protection District 13 and District 11 responded. The dispatcher did not have information about the type of structure or the damage from the blaze. A report of another structure fire in the 7000 block of Sunset Road in St. John came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters from District 2 and District 11 responded, according to dispatch.
Calls to District 13 headquarters in Dusty, District 2 headquarters in St. John and to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers seeking more information about the fires weren’t returned Saturday or Sunday.