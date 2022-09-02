Warmer temperatures and consistent winds fanned activity on a number of wildfires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in the past few days.
There are no evacuation orders in place but forest managers expect some road and trail closures in the near future on the Twin Lakes Fire on the Salmon River Ranger District, the Williams Creek Fire on the Red River Ranger District and the Deep Creek Fire on the North Fork Ranger District, according to information released Thursday.
Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forests, said the Williams Creek Fire near Wildhorse Lake has been a difficult assignment for firefighters because of heavy fuel loadings and difficult access options.
“District firefighters, smokejumpers, helitack personnel and a combination of retardant tankers and helicopters hit the fire very hard immediately after detection on (Monday),” Wimer said. “The fire was about 50 acres when aircraft had to shut down for the day and the fire continued to burn actively through the night, despite the best efforts of firefighters during initial attack. This has made it unsafe for firefighters on the ground to continue engaging the fire with the same strategy.”
The nearest community to the Williams Creek Fire is Orogrande.
Marty Mitzkus, acting supervisor for the forests, said the community of Orogrand has moved forward with fuels treatment and hazard reduction work in recent years.
“This has helped to create more options for firefighters to safely engage wildfires and protect the community from events just like this,” Mitzkus said.
Firefighters are using a mix of strategies, including full suppression, meaning that a fire will be put out as efficiently and effectively as possible, and point protection, meaning an approach to protect valued resources and prevent the fire from spreading.
Some of the fires in the area include:
The Twin Lakes Fire located about 23 miles southwest of Elk City within the Gospel Hump Wilderness. Current fire size is about 150 acres.
The Glover Fire 12 miles east of Lowell and 5 miles east of Coolwater Lookout, currently burning about 90 acres.
The Little Copper Fire 24 miles southeast of Lowell and 6 miles southeast of Indian Hill Lookout, burning 220 acres.
The Lower Twin Fire about 20 miles northeast of Headquarters burning about 40 acres.
The Wallow Fire 25 miles northeast of Headquarters burning 330 acres.
The Deep Creek Fire 14 miles northeast of Headquarters burning about 40 acres.
The Castle Fire 28 miles northeast of Lowell burning about 425 acres.
The Van Camp Fire about 15 miles northeast of Syringa burning 740 acres.
The Post Office Fire 14 miles northwest of Powell burning about 100 acres.
The South Fork Fire 18 miles east of Powell Ranger Station, burning about 200 acres and showing increased fire activity.
The Williams Creek fire 5 miles west of Orogrande burning about 626 acres with increased fire activity.
The 3 Prong Fire 14 miles northeast of Red River Work Center burning 92 acres.
The Lynx Meadow Fire 20 miles east of Elk City burning 79 acres.