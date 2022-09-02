Warmer temperatures and consistent winds fanned activity on a number of wildfires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in the past few days.

There are no evacuation orders in place but forest managers expect some road and trail closures in the near future on the Twin Lakes Fire on the Salmon River Ranger District, the Williams Creek Fire on the Red River Ranger District and the Deep Creek Fire on the North Fork Ranger District, according to information released Thursday.

