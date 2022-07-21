Firefighters working on small blaze near Orogrande

OROGRANDE — Firefighters are attempting to snuff a small fire near the Gospel Hump Wilderness boundary because of its proximity to the community of Orogrande in southeastern Idaho County.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the 3-acre Morgan Fire, located about 1½ miles east of Lost Lake, was detected Tuesday by the Pilot Knob Lookout on the Red River Ranger District.
Local fire managers are attempting a full suppression strategy because of the potential long-term impacts to Orogrande and safety considerations for firefighters.
Twelve smokejumpers from the Grangeville Air Center and additional aerial firefighting resources are currently attacking the Morgan Fire with suppression operations. There are no flight or area restrictions in place because of the blaze but the public is asked to be aware of and stay clear of all firefighting operations on the ground and in the air.
Kevin Pfister, fire staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said most areas of the forest are at a moderate level of fire danger.
“We are expecting fire activity to pick up now, especially in the lower elevations where the grasses are curing out,” Pfister said. “It is still wetter and greener than average at our higher elevations but normal summer drying will lead to a slow and steady increase of fire potential in those areas as well.”
Anyone seeking more information on current precipitation, snowpack and drought data in Idaho may visit the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service webpage at bit.ly/3Onztc4.