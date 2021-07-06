TACOMA — Tacoma firefighters responded Sunday night to a large structure fire in the downtown area, in the 1600 block of Tacoma Avenue South.
Smoke from the scene wafted high into the air, visible from Gig Harbor and Vashon Island.
Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said the building appeared to be vacant.
Shortly before 9 p.m., firefighters reported they were making progress extinguishing the blaze, though portions of the structure had collapsed.
(TACOMA) News Tribune
The department’s Twitter feed again stated that no injuries had been reported, while urging residents to take precautions against smoke wafting north.
“If impacted by smoke conditions, keep your doors and windows closed and shelter place.”
