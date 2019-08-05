Two tanker trucks played a key role in extinguishing a fire at the Asotin County Regional Landfill over the weekend.
Crews were summoned at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday and found a fire that was roughly 100 feet long and 30 feet wide, said Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Chief Noel Hardin.
Firefighters used two tanker trucks carrying a total of 5,500 gallons of water in their initial attack and were able to turn over the scene to landfill employees in about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
“They’re fairly common (at landfills) this time of year,” he said. “Usually it’s some type of spontaneous combustion.”