WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla firefighters dug into their collective pockets to help rescue Christmas and a birthday for a family of five who were displaced when a fire damaged their home at 816 Alder St.
The family was barbecuing last Monday afternoon when a fire started and burned the porch, siding and kitchen of their single-story home. The family was displaced, Christmas presents were burned and a birthday was interrupted.
After dousing the flames, city firefighters dipped into their union local’s benevolent fund, which comes from the firefighters’ paychecks, to bring pizzas, a birthday cake and new Christmas presents to the family.
“I was just really impressed with the fire department because they were just so nice and caring,” said Helen Boland, a first responder with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, who was on the scene.” It’s not like I expected anything different, but they just went above and beyond.”
The Red Cross evaluated immediate needs of the family and also provided emergency assistance for their displacement.
“We were able to give them some immediate emergency money,” Boland said.
Within two to three hours of the fire, the family was provided a credit card loaded with a enough money to get the family immediate food, supplies and housing, she said.
The homeowners’ grandson was having a birthday on the day of the fire. He and his mother did not live in the house, but their support system was the grandparents, after the boy’s father was deported to Mexico and the mother was left to raise her kids while seven months pregnant, Boland said.
Cesar Lopez, one of the firefighters who responded to the scene, was also having a birthday. They decided to celebrate together with a cake, she said.
“They found out one of the kids’ birthdays was that day, so we bought him a cake. They were staying with some family just outside of town, so Lopez went out and gave it to them,” firefighter Fred Hector said.
“Our local benevolent association that’s tied to our union often does stuff like this to help families get back onto their feet,” he said. The association funding comes out of a portion of Local 404 union dues firefighters pay.
The Walla Walla Fire Department, like many other departments, often help families who’ve experienced disasters.
“There wasn’t really a rhyme or reason for it,” Lopez said. “It’s kind of just what we do … It’s just a tough situation for the family. It’s never easy for anybody, we just want to be there for the family, be there for others ... you know, just give people hope in their time of need.”
Boland said the firefighters showed 100 percent heart for the displaced family. “And being Christmas, it’s a really hard time for this to happen because there’s no place open,” she said.