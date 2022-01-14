SEATTLE — A dog named Sammy was rescued Thursday from a house that collapsed last week in a landslide in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood.
“My baby. My baby,” home owner Didi Fritts exclaimed when a person emerged from the house carrying an alert black Labrador, KING-TV reported.
The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that firefighters responded to reports of a dog possibly trapped inside the wreckage of the house.
Veterinarians on scene examined the dog, who seemed alert and wagged her tail upon seeing Fritts, video from the TV station showed. The fire department described the dog’s condition as stable.
On Jan. 7, a landslide caused the house to slide off its foundation, leaving James Fritts trapped inside, while wife Didi was able to crawl to safety.
Their other dog, Lilly, died in the collapse, The Seattle Times reported. Family members said they had been coming by the house each day hoping to hear the missing dog.
Rescue workers on Thursday proceeded with extreme caution, worried they might cause the home to further collapse.
“Our initial crews were able to hear the dog,” David Cuerpo, a spokesman for the Seattle Fire Department at the scene, told the newspaper, adding that firefighters cut through the walls and the flooring with chain saws in their search.