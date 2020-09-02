Firefighters working to corral the Whitetail Loop Fire near Orofino made “excellent” progress Tuesday, according to fire managers.
The fire that started Sunday and burned at least one structure and possibly another was estimated to have covered 450 acres. Earlier size estimates put the blaze at 500 acres.
There are at least 140 people working on the fire, which is burning on grassy slopes and timbered draws west of Ahsahka.
“They worked really hard to build a lot of line,” said fire information officer Jennifer Russell. “We are expecting the whole fire will be lined out by the end of shift (Tuesday).”
Russell estimated the fire to be just 15 percent contained despite the line-building. She said the containment level would rise when firefighters get a chance to strengthen the lines.
“We are still doing a lot of work reinforcing them, securing them and widening them to where we are comfortable calling it contained.”
Predicted gusty winds did not materialize and fire behavior was moderate Tuesday. Russell said fire managers are working to confirm earlier reports that two structures were lost in the blaze. She said at least one structure has been confirmed, but the other is in the interior of the blaze and has not been confirmed.
Helicopters dropped water on hot spots in the interior of the blaze and some ground crews were able to not only build line but work on snuffing the flames, a tactic known as “going direct.” Russell said fire managers have plenty of resources.