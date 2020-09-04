Firefighters working to snuff out the Whitetail Loop Fire near Orofino are taking a methodical approach to make sure it has no chance of escaping their lines.
“We are making sure we are searching and destroying hot spots,” said Jennifer Russell, fire information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands.
The 499-acre fire that started Sunday and destroyed one home and multiple outbuildings is 60 percent contained. Russell said there is a 33-foot-wide line around the entire fire. A drone is being used to identify interior hot spots so firefighters can work directly on them.
“We are on a glide path of trying to downsize. We went down to 149 personnel today,” she said.
Some of the people leaving the fire have been sent to the Beaver Fire near Powell. A Type Two Incident Management Team is overseeing suppression efforts on the 418-acre, lightning-caused fire.
The Schissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs remains at 2,700 acres and is 21 percent contained.
The Rattlesnake Fire north of Pomeroy in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness has burned 497 acres and is 95 percent contained.
State and federal land managers are urging campers and others heading into the mountains, forests and river canyons over Labor Day weekend to use caution with campfires or other actions that can start wildfires. Fire danger remains “very high” in many areas and the weather is forecast to be hot, dry and windy.