Firefighters who have been busy since late June are gearing up for what is typically the peak of fire season.
“We are at a point in time when significant fire weather and large fire events typically occur in the northern Rockies,” said Jim Wimer, a fire information officer on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
In most years, August sees more lightning storms and more fire starts that other months. It can also bring some of the hottest weather of the year. But as the month progresses, nights begin to lengthen and lows can dip below freezing in higher elevations,
Wimer said the combination of fatigue, increased initial attack, firefighting ranks being shrunk by college students returning to campus and swings in weather can cause an increase in injuries and illness.
“Our firefighters, pilots and all of the support functions have worked hard this season to accomplish their missions while keeping themselves and the public they serve safe,” he said. “The last thing we want to do now is let our guards down too soon.”
Crews working to suppress fires in the inland Pacific Northwest have had multiple days now of favorable weather that includes cooler temperatures, rain in places and increased humidity. But the forecast calls for a return of triple-digit temperatures.
“This is a monster ridge of high pressure that is starting to build across the Pacific Northwest,” said Mary Wister, a National Weather Service meteorologist working on the team managing the Green Ridge Fire, as she pointed to a screen during a public meeting at Pomeroy on Tuesday.
The meeting was streamed on Facebook. Wister said the ridge would start a warming trend that will deliver triple-digit temperatures by the end of the week.
Firefighters working to stop the northward progression of the Green Ridge Fire were busy again Tuesday and concentrated their efforts on the north end along the 4022, or Willow Spring, road. The fire has covered about 24,000 acres and remains 15 percent contained.
There are dozens of fires burning on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest that have prompted several road, trail and area closures. Up-to-date information on the closures is available at bit.ly/3kVP7As.
